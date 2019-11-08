News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Finish Line

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

FINISH LINEAs the football regular season nears its end and the early signing period looms large, it seems apropos to consider what the finish line looks like for Oregon. I am reminded of a Lou Ree...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}