Flock Talk: Hands of Man
IN THE HANDS OF MANIt seems like a decade ago when a couple of hometown heroes led Oregon to a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin. When you rewatch the 2020 Rose Bowl and hear Chris Fowler say ‘quart...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news