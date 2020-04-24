News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-24 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Head full of ghosts

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

“With the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers pick Justin Herbert. Quarterback. University of Oregon.”Justin Herbert may not have been able to hear those words in an arena. H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}