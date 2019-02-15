Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Heal the Pain

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

Nothing is more sad than the death of an illusionOregon made official what had leaked early yesterday; that they and Jim Leavitt had agreed to part ways. Following the departure of Mark Helfrich, t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}