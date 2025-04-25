Flock Talk: If You Can Wait

Today in the War Room: Oregon hosts Jackson Cantwell, Richard Wesley, and Deuce Geralds for pivotal Spring Game visits.
Following the 12th practice of spring, Tosh Lupoi, Will Stein, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Peyton Woodyard spoke with media.
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up a big recruiting weekend where they made quite a mark on a number of potential future
2027 EDGE Rashad Streets recaps his visit to Oregon, saying the Ducks have "set the bar really high."
Today on Take Two: Jackson Cantwell's official visit preview and the real QB battle brewing at Oregon.
