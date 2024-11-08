Flock Talk: Imagine

Today in the War Room, we take a first look at the Maryland Terrapins.
Jabbar Muhammad ahead of the Maryland game says that Oregon is the "Most connected secondary" he has been a part of.
Terrance Ferguson talking about Kenyon Sadiq and Patrick Herbert during his absence: "They did a great job"
Jordan Burch: " I knew there wouldn't be a fall-off" when he went down with an injury prior to the Ohio State game.
Today we continue our analysis of the win over Michigan with our offensive report card.
