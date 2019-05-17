Flock Talk: Money Changes Everything
The monetization of college athletics has created a monster. It is a sometimes loveable monster which drives energy and passion; but a monster nonetheless.When ESPN first started airing college ath...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news