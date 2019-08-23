News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Money (not) for Nothing

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

A season ago, the Duck football team went through the entire season with very little injury attrition. There were some notable players that missed time with injuries like Penei Sewell, but, for the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}