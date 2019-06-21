Flock Talk: Patience
This week Duck Sports Authority heads to Atlanta to cover the Rivals 5-Star Challenge; and it seems like there is a bit of a different feel in the air. In the summer of 2018, there was tremendous h...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news