Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart

Jeffrey Bassa talked about the excitement for the team and the importance of discipline and gap control Saturday.
Oregon center Poincho Laloulu talked about facing elite defenders on the Michigan DL and the opportunity.
Teitum heaped praise on Derrick Harmon as Oregon prepares for a road test in Ann Arbor this weekend.
Today on the War Room we talke a first look at Michigan ahead of Saturday's game.
Today we finish up our analysis of the win over Illinois with our defensive report card.
