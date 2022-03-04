Flock Talk: Remains of the Day
Over a decade ago, when I first started to write for Duck Sports Authority, college football was a different world. USC was about to undergo crippling sanctions because Reggie Bush’s family receive...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news