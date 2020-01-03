The year 2020 began with pageantry; but it was the culmination of blood, tears, sweat, pain, victory and defeat. This is true of every Rose Bowl, but there was something unique to a season for Oregon that culminated with a return to the Granddaddy of them all. When the Ducks last played in this game, Marcus Mariota and the Ducks steamrolled over the defending national champions with a berth in the first College Football Playoff Championship Game at stake.

The Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers collided with only pride on the line. A contest that hearkened back to the pomp and pageantry of a time when all eyes fixated on the beauty of the San Gabriel Mountains and an intersectional rivalry that defined college football.

In many ways, nothing has changed. As I walked among fans reveling without a care during pre-game, you would be hard-pressed to imagine them as disappointed in this moment; to think that the game no longer meant anything.

What made this game special is the nuance with which it paid homage to the past. There were no flashy spread option offenses; no specialty schemes which cared more about finesse than hard-nosed, physical football. This game was played at the line of scrimmage and with each thud, you could hear the echoes of Keith Jackson resound throughout the stadium with the iconic catch-phrase ‘whoa Nellie.’

When the Ducks opened the season against Auburn in Dallas, they did so like all 120+ teams in college football, with hope and passion. Though all teams begin with hope, few have the expectations to match the hope – Oregon had high expectations. Picked to win the conference from the outset, a win against Auburn could have set the tone for something even higher. Though the loss seemed to trample on that dream, the Ducks did set a sort of tone with their performance. They showed that suddenly there was a physical defense to go along with the offense.

That disappointment was temporary as Oregon reeled off a nine-game win-streak to vault back into the national consciousness rising as high as No. 6 in the college football playoff rankings. But it was the second loss of the season that truly defined the character of this team. Earlier this week we saw Utah – another team that had entered the discussion as a potential playoff entrant – wilt and fold following a disheartening blowout loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.

The Ducks did not allow their failed moment in the national spotlight define them; nor did they allow it to derail a season which still had that goal in front if it – yes, the Rose Bowl was still a lofty goal for this team and they would not allow a nightmare in the desert define a season of hope.

Instead the Ducks rebounded and their destruction of Utah in the conference championship game reminded everyone what this iteration of Oregon football could be at its best.

After a fast start and a tragically slow second and third quarters, on the precipice of a dead dream, Oregon scratched, fought, and clawed their way into a lead over Wisconsin; a late third down pass completion would seal the game for the Ducks.

But the victory means more than another Rose Bowl victory.

Yes, after going 95 years without a Rose Bowl win, the Ducks secured their third in eight years this week. But when you think of where this team and its fans were just three short years ago, it means more. When you remember the offensive line as freshmen, being led by a true freshman quarterback losing eight games; getting embarrassed by Oregon State in the finale; looking lost and more than defeated, the joys seen on the field afterward are that much sweeter; that much more savory. The 2020 Rose Bowl symbolized what the seniors on this team have gone through in their careers. Recruited on the heels of a Heisman Trophy winner and National Championship runner up, they never expected to go through three head coaches and as many defensive coordinators during their career. They did not expect Willie Taggart to bolt after one season; but then they fought for Mario Cristobal and the team has been fighting for him ever since.



