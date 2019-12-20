Flock Talk: Revolution
The early signing period is over and the Ducks have just a few spots left to fill; but with the domination of the two Northwest schools in this year’s recruiting rankings, it begs the question, was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news