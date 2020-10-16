Flock Talk: Right Now
HARD FOR THE MONEYFirst, I want to set the record straight about the Scott Frost quote that plays so large. This is to create a level playing field that resets the conversation. Two things Scott Fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news