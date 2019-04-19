Flock Talk: Rise
There have been as many defining moments for Oregon football over the past two decades as there have been full moons. The Harrington Heisman campaign; the first Oregon player to win the Heisman, tw...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news