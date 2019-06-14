Flock Talk: Running down a dream
Oregon hosted several key visitors this week – a couple of them very key. While we wait to hear from them directly (they got home late yesterday), some truths about recruiting took hold during thei...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news