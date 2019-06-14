News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Running down a dream

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

Oregon hosted several key visitors this week – a couple of them very key. While we wait to hear from them directly (they got home late yesterday), some truths about recruiting took hold during thei...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}