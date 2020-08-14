Flock Talk: Silent Echoes
HOW WILL PAC-12 CANCELLATION AFFECT RECRUITING?The short answer is that it will not affect the class at all. Even if the three remaining conferences carry on with a 2020 season, the Ducks class of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news