Flock Talk: Stir of Echoes
STIR OF ECHOESWhen the Oregon men’s basketball program reached the Final Four just two years ago, the picture inside the mind changed from temporary hope to vision of paradise with a permanence tha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news