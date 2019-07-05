News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Flock Talk: Summertime Blues

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

No cure for the summertime blues? Okay, well, the cure for the dog day of summer disease arrives in a month. But in many ways, the cure has already arrived. All of the 2019 signees are in town and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}