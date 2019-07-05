Flock Talk: Summertime Blues
No cure for the summertime blues? Okay, well, the cure for the dog day of summer disease arrives in a month. But in many ways, the cure has already arrived. All of the 2019 signees are in town and ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news