Today in Flock Talk: The Podcast, former Oregon DT Jordon Scott joined us to talk about his new Podcast 'Tackling Life' and chat about Oregon's season so far.
Matayo Uiagalelei Steps Up in Jordan Burch’s Absence, Shines Ahead of Illinois Showdown.
Kenyon Sadiq’s Breakout Game Against Purdue Highlights Oregon’s Depth Ahead of Illinois Showdown.
Following a shutout over Purdue, today we bring our offensive report card to breakdown the performances.
Today in Take Two, a look at teh shifting tides of winning football from a coaching and recruiting perspective.
Lanning reflects on the shutout of Purdue and starts the look ahead to Illinois this Saturday.
