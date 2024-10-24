Advertisement
Published Oct 24, 2024
Flock Talk: The Podcast
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Today in Flock Talk: The Podcast, former Oregon DT Jordon Scott joined us to talk about his new Podcast 'Tackling Life' and chat about Oregon's season so far.


