This week on Flock Talk: The Podcast Drew and Scott review the Washington game, look ahead to Penn State, and discuss Oregon's historic signing class.
This week on Flock Talk: The Podcast Drew and Scott review the Washington game, look ahead to Penn State, and discuss Oregon's historic signing class.
Oregon men defeat USC 68-60 to stay undefeated.
Oregon women end two game losing streak with 85-70 win over Washington State.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks about the historic signing class of 2025 earlier this evening.
Oregon picked up a signing day commit from the talented edge rusher. Check out our scouting report.
Oregon picks up a massive flip with the commitment from Na'Eem Offord. Check out our commit impact and scouting report.
Oregon men defeat USC 68-60 to stay undefeated.
Oregon women end two game losing streak with 85-70 win over Washington State.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks about the historic signing class of 2025 earlier this evening.