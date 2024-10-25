Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 5

in other news
Oregon Defensive Report Card: Purdue
In our final look back to the win over Purdue, today we turn to our defensive report card evaluating the shutout.
Wednesday Recruiting Primer
As Oregon gets ready to host Illinois Saturday, we get started with our Wednesday Recruiting Primer.
Wednesday War Room: First Look at Illinois
In our continuing look toward the next team on the schedule, we take a quick look at the offense and defense of Illinois
Dana Altman previews 2024-25 Men's basketball season
Dana Altman spoke to media last week to talk about the 2024-25 season and talked about health, depth, and adjustments.
Dillon Gabriel: "The main goal is winning"
Dillon Gabriel is focused on getting better. Today he talked a lot about everyone around him and this weekend's game.
