Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 6

Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan
Today on the War Room we talke a first look at Michigan ahead of Saturday's game.
Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois
Today we finish up our analysis of the win over Illinois with our defensive report card.
Derrick Harmon talks Michigan game
Derrick Harmon reflects on his last trip to Ann Arbor and his preparation ahead of Saturday's game against the Wolverine
Brandon Johnson: "Good competition in practice every day"
Oregon DB Brandon Johnson spoke after practice about Michigan's offense and the value of elite competition in practice.
Nishad Strother talks Michigan preparations
Strother Ready for Test Against NFL-Caliber Opponents
Today Cody Cameron of Sports360AZ and AZ Preps 365 joined the show to talk about Oregon WR commit Cooper Perry and the state of Arizona recruiting pipeline for the Ducks.
