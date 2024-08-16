Dante Moore's path to Oregon wasn’t the straightforward journey many expected. The former five-star quarterback, once committed to the Ducks, found himself in Eugene a year later than planned. But the story of his return is as much about personal resilience as it is about football.

I was listening to a song last week that I love, and I heard the line " Despite the overwhelming odds, tomorrow came. " It got me to thinking about Dante Moore and Dan Lanning’s shared sense of overcoming the adversity faced by women with whom each were deeply connected. Moore’s Mom Jera and Lanning’s wife Sauphia.





Moore’s reconnection with Oregon began with a simple phone call to head coach Dan Lanning in December 2023. The conversation didn’t start with football, as one might expect. Instead, it was about life, specifically, Moore’s mother.

“I called him, really just checking up on life,” Moore recalled. “My mom, sadly, she had breast cancer, and I was playing through that throughout the season. She got diagnosed with it during spring ball last year, so really, the first couple things he asked me was checking in on my mother.”

Moore’s mother, Jera, had been diagnosed with breast cancer during his freshman spring at UCLA. It was a burden that weighed heavily on the young quarterback, impacting his first year of college football. Despite the personal challenges, Moore persevered, playing in nine games and making five starts for the Bruins. His stats—114-of-213 passes for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions—reflect a season of highs and lows.

Moore’s freshman campaign started strong, with the Bruins opening 3-0 as he threw for 615 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception in those games. But the season quickly became a trial by fire. In consecutive games against then-No. 11 Utah, then-No. 13 Washington State, and then-No. 15 Oregon State, Moore faced relentless defenses, throwing six interceptions and being sacked 16 times.

“It was kind of like my freshman year of high school,” Moore said, drawing a parallel between the two challenging periods in his life. “I remember my freshman year of high school I threw 12 picks and I was like, ‘Damn, what are you doing?’ But at the end of senior year, I threw two picks. And at the end of the day, it’s about development. College football is hard.”

The adversity off the field mirrored the challenges on it. As Moore struggled through a grueling freshman season, his mother was undergoing treatment. But just as she began to improve, so too did Moore’s prospects for personal growth. The end of the season brought change to the UCLA program, including the departure of head coach Chip Kelly to Ohio State. By then, Moore had already decided to transfer, making his way back to Oregon.

“When I hit the portal… I kind of knew where I was going already,” Moore said. “(Lanning) just checked up on me, laughed, joked around, got a visit out here and I knew it was time to get back out.”

Returning to Oregon, Moore found himself learning from one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football, Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoma transfer, a sixth-year senior, brought a wealth of experience with him, and Moore was eager to soak up as much knowledge as possible.

“You know, DG, he’s been in college football for quite some time now,” Moore said. “Really, when I first got here, no cold shoulder, no bad blood at all, I’m just thankful to be around him. He’s taught me many things and I ask him many questions.”

Despite the challenges of the past year, Moore has no regrets about his journey. The adversity he faced, both on and off the field, has shaped him into a stronger, more resilient individual.

Moore’s connection with Lanning may be deeper than most. The Oregon coach has faced his own battle with cancer when his wife, Sauphia, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer, in 2016. Lanning was then a position coach at the University of Memphis, just beginning to climb the coaching ranks. But when the diagnosis came, football took a backseat.

“There were certainly some lows,” Lanning said. “I don’t think I ever wavered in what I wanted to be able to do. I just probably became a man of faith a lot more and got on my knees a little bit more. You know, speaking to a greater power, saying, ‘I can’t do this alone. I need this lady here with me’” (Bussin’ With the Boys).

Lanning’s journey with his wife through her treatment was marked by the support of the Memphis football family, who surrounded Sauphia with love and prayers during her battle. When she rang the bell to signify the end of her chemotherapy treatments, she did so surrounded by coaches, their families, and medical staff who had been with her every step of the way.

“I wanted everybody to be there and come witness what their love and their blessings and all their prayers [had achieved],” Sauphia said. “For me, it signifies God’s love for us and what the power of prayer is, what everybody’s love can do for us. It’s just amazing” (The Commercial Appeal).

This shared experience of fighting through personal adversity has undoubtedly shaped Lanning's approach to coaching and life. It’s also given him a unique understanding of the challenges Moore faced as a freshman dealing with his mother’s cancer. The bond between coach and player is strengthened by their parallel experiences, making Moore’s return to Oregon feel like a homecoming not just for him, but for his entire family.

“I was just blessed to even play college football at 18 years old as a true freshman,” Moore reflected. “Learned a lot, made a lot of mistakes, but at the end of the day, all I can do is just learn.”

Now settled in Eugene, with his brother by his side and his mother on the road to recovery, Moore is focused on the future. His journey has been anything but easy, but as he competes for a spot on the Ducks’ roster, he carries with him the lessons learned from a year filled with challenges. Moore’s story, like Lanning’s, is one of perseverance, determination, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

There will be a time to crack another smile

Maybe not today or for awhile

But we're holding on to laugh again someday

I think that someday is here.

RECRUITING NOTES:

- 2026 defensive lineman Joseph Peko might not be a household name for Oregon fans just yet, but the 6-foot-1, 280-pound prospect is already generating interest from the Ducks. While the level of Oregon's interest remains uncertain, Peko's recruitment is bound to be competitive, particularly given the strong ties he has to Michigan State, where his father, Domata Peko, starred before embarking on a 15-year NFL career. Domata Peko, a standout at Michigan State, was selected in the fourth round (No. 123 overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He went on to play 11 seasons (2006-15) with the Bengals before stints with the Denver Broncos (2017-18), Baltimore Ravens (2019), and Arizona Cardinals (2020). Over the course of his NFL career, Peko appeared in 214 games, including 194 starts at defensive tackle, amassing 616 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks.

His illustrious career was recognized earlier this year when he was inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. As his son Joseph navigates his own path toward college football, the younger Peko is undoubtedly drawing from his father's extensive experience and success on the field.

While Oregon is keeping an eye on the younger Peko, the Ducks will face stiff competition, particularly from Michigan State, where the legacy and connections to his father's alma mater could play a significant role in his decision-making process.

- Another name from Westlake (CA) Oaks Christian for Duck fans to watch is Davon Benjamin. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is known for his versatility and physical play. Despite a hamstring injury sidelining him this track season, Benjamin has shown impressive speed, clocking sub-11-second 100-meter times as a freshman. He primarily plays safety, where he can make impactful plays, but his skill set suggests he could excel as a cornerback in college. With his physicality, quick change of direction, and strong run support, Benjamin has the potential to be a standout at the next level.

- The Ducks have not offered Ventura(CA) linebacker Tristan Phillips yet, but are definitely going to be watching him this fall to see how much he has progressed. A three-star prospect according to Rivals, this long, athletic linebacker also plays basketball, adding to his versatility. Standing 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he has a highly projectable frame and impressive athleticism. At a camp in Los Angeles in June, Rivals had the opportunity to watch him compete, where he demonstrated his fluid running ability and quick reactions. Comfortable in space, he excels in coverage and can make plays from sideline to sideline with speed. He attacks the line of scrimmage with authority, standing up blockers and playing with a physical edge. His versatility allows him to play inside or outside linebacker, with the potential to move to edge rusher as he continues to develop.

