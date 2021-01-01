Flock Talk: Turn the page
I was reading through the last Flock Talk of 2019 and ran across this paragraph:It is fitting that the players recruited on the remnants of a Rose Bowl destruction of Florida State get the opportun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news