DuckSportsAuthority - Flock Talk: Watch me Rise

There has been a lot of talk about the vision Mario Cristobal had for Oregon football when he interviewed. We have been very open about how athletic department sources told us he did in that interview – it was a grand slam. He was concise yet detailed, prepared, passionate and genuine. He had everything right and even made the right concessions to show that he was in the long game as coach, not a short game.

But all of that is just an interview without follow through and that is where we see the real change in the culture. The term ‘Men of Oregon’ became a sort of cliché insult near the end of Oregon’s seven-year reign at the top of the college football world; while it came across poorly near the end, it was intended to symbolize that the program was about more than simple wins and losses; it was supposed to represent the culture that surrounded the program; but to have great culture and a winning football team that also acquires talent proved to be too tall a task for the predecessors.

That is where Cristobal and his staff have really made a difference. After the best two classes in Oregon football history, it seems strange to say that the staff bringing in the most talent in one class that the school has ever seen, they are working as hard as anyone in the nation in the weight room, and they won a Pac-12 and Rose Bowl title last season with the potential for something greater in 2020.

What about the culture? Let me tell you a story that was relayed to me through multiple sources about how the coach handles the concept of entitlement. Many college football players are celebrities on their campus; not only is their entire education paid for, but they are treated differently; it can be difficult at times for the young athletes to not let the celebrity treatment go to their head; become entitled.

This is where Cristobal sees an opportunity to teach. What he will do is take freshmen down to the financial aid office when non-scholarship students are paying for their tuition. He wants the players to see the reality of college; it is expensive, and it is difficult. Many coaches insulate their players from this reality; but Cristobal and his staff see a value here; by watching other go through the anguish of paying their money for school; players recognize the value of their education.

Though it has not yet gone this far, the next logical step would be for Cristobal to have the players spend time with these students; to listen to their plight; to hear that they don’t have enough money to go out to dinner with a girlfriend; that they cannot afford that new video game either; that they study in dingy apartments and have to pay for extra tutoring. In this session with students they would also learn that the non-scholarship students often work full time to help pay for their basic necessities; they can see the real impact of student loans by talking with recently graduated students.

By exploring the realities of most college students in what could best be called focus groups, the young football players learn two really important facts about being a college student: almost everyone works their way through college – whether it be working part time at a local grocery store or playing football – most students put in a lot of effort to pay for their education; the second lesson is that they are a part of the fortunate group of students who will earn a college degree debt free. This helps to take away the sense of entitlement and it lets the players know that they are a lot like the rest of the student body.

When the cheers die down on Monday, they still need to work to continue earning the privilege of a college education.

This is one small, unnoticed effort Cristobal uses to create a culture that respects the effort and is grateful for the opportunity but must continue to work to earn the continued opportunity to play football and earn a college degree.

The Ducks added to their 2021 class yesterday. While Christian Burkhalter will not be as highly rated as other members of this class, he has a lot of upside and that is exciting to the staff. They offered him late in the process and he jumped at the chance to be a Duck. Sometimes that gives more fire than any star rating. Part of what made Troy Dye so successful was that he had something internal, a fire that made him perform; but he also loved Oregon, his coaches, his teammates and the fans. Burkhalter has that kind of passion for the program and that might take him to a higher level than anything.

Imagine the reality that Oregon currently stands at No. 3 in the national recruiting rankings, still has a Rivals 100 wide receiver, a Rivals 100 offensive lineman who are likely to commit and they are still very much in the game for Korey Foreman and JT Tuimoloau.

All because a new culture was created a scant two-and-a-half-years ago.

