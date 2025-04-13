Forged in the Fire: Takeaways from Oregon’s First Spring Scrimmag

Following the seventh practice of spring, we had a chance to hear from Tony Tuioti, A'Mauri Washington, and Dante Moore
Oregon spring camp spotlights leadership, precision, and culture as Ducks build toward the 2025 football season.
Oregon dominates spring recruiting with key visits, elite commits, and long-term momentum across 2026 and 2027 classes.
Oregon’s spring stars like Novosad, Bryant, and Moore are rising by example through relentless reps and leadership.
Big 10 school leads for 2027 offensive lineman Lex Mailangi
Following the seventh practice of spring, we had a chance to hear from Tony Tuioti, A'Mauri Washington, and Dante Moore
Oregon spring camp spotlights leadership, precision, and culture as Ducks build toward the 2025 football season.
Oregon dominates spring recruiting with key visits, elite commits, and long-term momentum across 2026 and 2027 classes.