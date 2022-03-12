Four-star CB Caleb Presley talks Oregon interest ahead of weekend visit
Four-star Rivals100 cornerback Caleb Presley is one of many big-time prospects on Oregon's impressive visitor list this weekend, and while it won't be his first trip to Eugene, Ore., it is his firs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news