LONG BEACH, California — Slowly but surely, four-star cornerback prospect Daylen Austin is getting a handle on the future of his recruitment. After a whirlwind several months that allowed him to get on campus at many colleges, the 2023 recruit trimmed his list of options down to a more manageable number.

The Rivals250 recruit, who is currently ranked No. 135 in the class, is down to eight schools. Only two of the programs on the list are schools on the West Coast – Oregon and USC. Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Nebraska make up the rest of his short list.

“The schools that I put on my list are the schools that have really been coming at me hard,” Austin said about the recent cut. “Really been in touch with me every single day consistently. Those are the schools I felt could fit my top eight. The schools I can see myself at.”

Austin has over two dozen offers and there were some tough decisions to make when it came time to officially narrow his options a few weeks ago.

“It was difficult because it was coaches I’ve built relationships with at some schools, but I feel like their school couldn’t fit me,” he said about narrowing his options. “That was the main thing that was like, ‘OK, let me really think this through.’ At the end of the day, it’s like where am I gonna go that’s gonna develop me?”