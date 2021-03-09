Corona (Calif.) Centennial class of 2022 cornerback Jaden Mickey tweeted on Monday night that he had narrowed down his list from 19 down to four. The four-star prospect spoke to BlueandGold.com about why each school made his top group. Cal: “They’ve always been showing me love. They were one of the first schools to recruit me. Getting Coach Tre [Watson] was a big move. They have great academics and life after football is a big thing.” Northwestern: “Another great academic school with a powerful degree. Their defense has been great. I watched Greg Newsome all last year. The longevity of the coaching staff is another thing. They sign great contracts and have a stable coaching staff.”

Can the Fighting Irish land the talented defensive back from California? (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame: “They’re always fighting for a national championship. With the additions of Coach Freeman and Coach Mickens from Cincinnati, that’s big. Notre Dame has a great defense. They also offer great academics and a great degree.” Oregon: “They were my dream school as a kid. They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard. My mentor, Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, he was an All-American cornerback from Oregon. I grew up watching themhttps://notredame.rivals.com/news/who-s-next-a-look-at-13-notre-dame-commit-candidateswest coast. It’s always been a dream school of mine.” Mickey’s scholarship offer from Notre Dame came Feb. 4 during a conversation with special teams coordinator Brian Polian, who recruits the West Coast for the Fighting Irish. Polian has led Notre Dame’s pursuit of Mickey. “Notre Dame is a really big one for me,” Mickey said. Polian was highly interested in Mickey but wanted to get a verified 40-yard dash time on the 6-0, 175-pound prospect. This was a request Mickey hadn’t received from a college coach before, but he was excited for the challenge to earn his scholarship offer.