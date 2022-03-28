Tony Mitchell is one of the top cornerback recruits in the 2023 class, and he has accumulated offers from across the country. Monday, he decided it was time to trim down his list to a more manageable group as the one-time Tennessee commit narrowed his options down to five schools.

Oregon made the cut as the only program outside the SEC remaining in the hunt and is joined by Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M as the schools still vying for Mitchell’s commitment.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback, who is currently rated as the 30th-best prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, recently visited Florida and Georgia plus he has already been out to Texas A&M earlier in the year.

The Alabaster, Alabama native has never been to Oregon, but he has continued to hold the program in high regard throughout his recruitment. He listed the Ducks as part of his initial top seven back in the fall, and not much has changed through the coaching change in Eugene.