Four-star DE Johnny Bowens recaps Oregon visit, latest in his recruitment

CONVERSE, Texas -- Four-star Rivals250 defensive end Johnny Bowens wanted to set the record straight Wednesday, a day after decomitting from Texas A&M and a few days after returning home from his official visit to Oregon.

The two aren't necessarily related.

"It didn't play into my decommitment. That's not why I decommitted. A lot of people keep saying I decommitted to go to Oregon -- that's not why. That's not why," Bowens said as Duck Sports Authority visited him at Judson High School.

"I'm going to go on all my visits during the season and explore all my options. Why I decommitted was because [Texas A&M] wanted me to be done before my season started. I wanted to go on OVs during the season, so I didn't want to be disrespectful so I just said I was going to decommit, be respectful to my coach. I mean, coach [Terry] Price still my guy, Coach E [Elijah Robinson] -- those are still my guys."

Bowens did go in-depth, though, on his Oregon official visit and the impression it left for him.