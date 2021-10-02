Four-star LB Devon Jackson picks Ducks

Oregon football recruiting continued to flex its national muscle on Saturday when Omaha (Neb.) Burke standout Devon Jackson made his commitment. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker became the 21st pledge to Oregon’s class of 2022 which is currently ranked as the No. 4 class in the nation. Jackson narrowed his top group from over three dozen scholarship offers to a top three of Arizona State, Miami and Oregon before making his final decision.

Jackson made an official visit to Eugene last weekend for the Arizona game along with his parents, and the success of that trip sealed the deal for the Ducks.

The four-star rated prospect is the third linebacker to join the Ducks’ 2022 class joining Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic’s T.J. Dudley and Emarrion Winston from Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. Oregon now has nine defensive commits in the class.

Rivals Midwest recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove gave his assessment of the talented athlete.

“Jackson is a rare combination of size and speed and there are few linebackers in the country that can run the way he does. Having won the state championship in both the 100 and 200 meters, Jackson is not only fast for a linebacker, he is also one of the fastest players on the field regardless of position. He is a high motor, and sideline to sideline defender. His skill set gives him the ability to cover like a safety and rush the passer like a DE. There are few LB's in this class that can do both at the level that Jackson does.

“The most impressive part about him, is that he is only scratching the surface of what he can be in a few years. With the additional size and strength which will come once he gets in a college weight program, the sky is the limit as far as potential. His athletic ability will give him a chance to contribute right away, as he will surely be given a chance to contribute on special teams in a worst-case scenario.”

The Ducks may not be done with linebacker recruiting for this class as they are still in the mix for Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon star Harrison Taggart who visited Eugene for the Stony Brook game.