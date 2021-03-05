Four-star QB Tanner Bailey back from Oregon trip
Gordo (Ala.) quarterback Tanner Bailey has two dozen scholarship offers including ones from the top programs in college football. Ranked as the No. 10 QB prospect in the nation, the 6-foot-1, 195-p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news