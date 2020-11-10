Four-star QB Tanner Bailey has a plan moving forward
GORDO, Ala. — Tanner Bailey is back. On the last play of game five, he was tackled from behind and fell on his left shoulder. He left that game and missed the next four games with a collarbone inju...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news