News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 11:09:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star QB Ty Thompson commits after big visit

Ty Thompson
Ty Thompson
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Ty Thompson recently visited Oregon. He spent the weekend there. And shortly after he left, the four-star quarterback and his parents commented on how well the trip went.The Ducks are now definitel...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}