Four-star safety Rahmir Stewart trims list to six

Defensive back Rahmir Stewart has had a long recruiting process already and now he’s ready to narrow his focus. Oregon , Texas A&M , Georgia , Michigan , Oklahoma and Penn State remain in contention for the four-star out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep. Stewart broke down each school and his upcoming plans with Rivals.com.

Georgia- "Georgia is a great connection because of coach Fran," Stewart said. "I've always been close to him even when he as at Rutgers. We've been watching some film of their defensive backs and they're really nice. Tykee (Smith, a former Imhotep player) was telling me I should come down there and play with the best to be the best."

Michigan- "I think they did a pretty good job last year," he said. "They're a good team with a good coaching staff so I trust them to develop players. They compare me and Daxton (Hill) a bit but I think he was a little smaller than me. I talk to a lot of coaches there but I'm close with coach Jay Harbaugh."

Oklahoma- "I've started to get a good connection with the new coaches there," said Stewart. "I've always liked the school and the area. I have 100-percent confidence in the team because they have someone like coach Venables leading the team that has a lot of experience."

Oregon- "De'Anthony Thomas is what comes to mind with I think about Oregon," he said. "That was my guy through my childhood and watching his highlights. I love Oregon though. It's a nice spot. There's a nice vibe with the jerseys and with the team. I talk to so many of their coaches. They tell me I'll fit in perfectly with them and in that environment because there's a lot of nature and it's nice and quiet."

Penn State- "It's the hometown school and grew up on Penn State," Stewart said. "Coach Franklin is my guy. He tells me to come up there and get a feel for the campus but I haven't been up there for a full day of interacting with the coaches and stuff. I was there for the White Out game and a camp last year so he wants me to get the full experience."

Texas A&M- "I have a great connection with them because of Enai White," he said. "That's also one of the SEC schools that I've been to recently that I love. I was there last summer and the culture and the vibe was great. The coaches showed a lot of attention to me. The school nicer and big and the field is gigantic too."

On what's coming next- "I have an Oregon visit on June 10th," said Stewart. "I think that will be an unofficial visit. I was supposed to go Michigan this week but I'm not going to be able make it. I might go up there the first weekend in June. I'm going to take an official visit to Penn State but I haven't set a date yet. If everything goes the way I want it to go, I'll commit in September or October."