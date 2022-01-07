Four-star safety Trejon Williams shares where his Oregon commitment stands
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star safety Trejon Williams expected to sign with Oregon during the early signing period last month, but when head coach Mario Cristobal left for Miami, Williams hit pause on his recruitment.
The standout from Jefferson HS in Portland remained committed to the Ducks, though.
"I just stayed patient, just praying to God, asking him to guide me. I was just talking to my parents about it and just connecting with them on what I should do and just taking my time on everything. So that's what I'm doing -- just wait to sign in February," he told Duck Sports Authority this week while competing at the All-American Bowl.
"No hesitation, really just taking my time. That's about it."
Watch our full video interview with Williams from San Antonio and keep reading below:
Williams was at school when the news broke that Cristobal was leaving for Miami and was processing his reaction in real time as everybody around him was asking how he felt about it.
"I was close to coach [Marcel] Yates and my relationship with Coach Yates and Coach Cristobal, the whole coaching staff was really good, so it kind of broke me a little bit when they left. That's why I was really taking my time, being patient," he said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news