Four-star safety Trejon Williams shares where his Oregon commitment stands

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star safety Trejon Williams expected to sign with Oregon during the early signing period last month, but when head coach Mario Cristobal left for Miami, Williams hit pause on his recruitment.

The standout from Jefferson HS in Portland remained committed to the Ducks, though.

"I just stayed patient, just praying to God, asking him to guide me. I was just talking to my parents about it and just connecting with them on what I should do and just taking my time on everything. So that's what I'm doing -- just wait to sign in February," he told Duck Sports Authority this week while competing at the All-American Bowl.

"No hesitation, really just taking my time. That's about it."

Watch our full video interview with Williams from San Antonio and keep reading below: