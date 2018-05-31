“First off I would like to thank my parents for everything that they have done for me to be able to make the decision that I am making today,” Wright wrote on social media. “With that being said I am 100% committed to the University of Oregon!”

The Oregon recruiting class of 2019 made another leap forward on Thursday when four-star Valencia (Calif.) cornerback standout Mykael Wright announced his commitment to the Ducks.





The 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete is the No. 103 overall prospect in the nation, and the No. 12-ranked cornerback in the class of 2019.

Though he picked the Ducks over numerous offers including Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, USC, UCLA and over a dozen others, his commitment is not a complete surprise.

“Oregon has just been a dream school of mine since I was a kid,” he told Rivals in March.

Wright becomes the tenth commitment to Oregon’s class of 2019 and the fourth defensive back joining Jeremiah Criddell, Marques Caldwell and Cameron Williams. The Ducks now have the No. 9 ranked recruiting class in the nation, although signing days for this class are months away so much will change.