DuckSportsAuthority - Four-star WR Isaiah Brevard picks Oregon

Oregon added another playmaker to its class of 2021 haul when four-star wide receiver Isaiah Brevard made his July 4th announcement. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete selected the Ducks from a list of over two dozen scholarship offers. His final group of contenders also included Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Southaven high school standout is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the State of Mississippi, the No. 114 overall rated recruit in the nation.

Brevard joins a group of Oregon committed receivers which Rivals already had ranked as the top in the nation for 2021, joining two Rivals100 honorees, Kyron Ware-Hudson and Troy Franklin. The Ducks now have 16 total commitments to the class which is currently ranked as the No. 5 group in the country.

Even with three elite commitments to the wide receiver corps in this class, the Ducks are not done, with one more wideout expected to join them. Even as it sits now, the unit is cemented as the top group of players Oregon has ever signed at the position.

