Four-star WR Jalen McMillan breaks down top 10
Four-star receiver Jalen McMillan narrowed his list to 10 schools in the last few days. The Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial plans to visit Oklahoma in March, take his official visits during th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news