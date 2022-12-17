It has not been a straight path for four-star receiver Trech Kekahuna to reach a final decision about his future. The 5-foot-11 recruit currently calls Las Vegas his home, and he will help his Bishop Gorman team try and earn a win in the GEICO State Champions Bowl on Saturday against Florida's Chaminade-Madonna High School.

At halftime of that game, Kekahuna plans to announce his college choice from a final group that includes Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State and Wisconsin.

The 2023 prospect had been unsure of when he would reach a decision earlier this week, and there was no guarantee that he would make his choice before the end of the early signing period that begins Wednesday.

The Hawaii native will be signing early, however, and one of the four listed schools will land the ultra-productive pass catcher come Saturday.

One reason Kekahuna's path to his weekend commitment hasn't been straight is because it took a detour toward the Big Ten. Wisconsin earned his first commitment back in June after he previously visited with the Badgers.

He seemed set on that decision entering the fall, then Wisconsin went through a coaching change and Kekahuna started to see more interest come his way from other Power Five programs.

Oregon was one of the first big schools to break the ice then others such as Arizona and Arizona State followed. Utah, Washington State and New Mexico State all offered the four-star prospect this fall as well. Ultimately, he backed away from that commitment to the Badgers in early November.

Wisconsin's new staff re-offered the one-time commit.