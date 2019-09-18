Oregon is No. 14 in the nation in scoring defense heading into Pac-12 play despite sending three seniors into the NFL following the 2018 season. They average giving up just 12 points per game, eight less than after three games last year, despite playing a tougher non-conference schedule. Yes, the other nine starters are now a year better and wiser. Yes, the defensive coordinator position is now manned by Andy Avalos, a guy who wants to be in Eugene and has already proven that he should be. But there is no denying that the vaunted Duck recruiting class of 2019 which was ranked No. 7 in the nation, has played a major role. One way to illustrate the freshmen contributions on defense this year is to compare it to last season, the only one which also included the new four-game redshirt rule.

After the 2017 season Oregon was looking to replace four starters on defense; DE Henry Mondeaux, ILB Jimmie Swain, S Tyree Robinson and CB Arrion Springs. In the first four games of 2018, two true freshmen earned roles; Jevon Holland and Kahlef Hailassie. Holland stepped into Tyree Robinson’s role and played 126 of 177 defensive snaps in the first three games. Hailassie played 51 downs in the defensive backfield also. Combined the Class of 2018 contributed 8.9% of the defensive snaps available through the first three games.

