Freshmen playing big role in Oregon’s defensive resurgence
Oregon is No. 14 in the nation in scoring defense heading into Pac-12 play despite sending three seniors into the NFL following the 2018 season. They average giving up just 12 points per game, eight less than after three games last year, despite playing a tougher non-conference schedule.
Yes, the other nine starters are now a year better and wiser. Yes, the defensive coordinator position is now manned by Andy Avalos, a guy who wants to be in Eugene and has already proven that he should be. But there is no denying that the vaunted Duck recruiting class of 2019 which was ranked No. 7 in the nation, has played a major role.
One way to illustrate the freshmen contributions on defense this year is to compare it to last season, the only one which also included the new four-game redshirt rule.
|Name
|Snaps
|
126
|
51
After the 2017 season Oregon was looking to replace four starters on defense; DE Henry Mondeaux, ILB Jimmie Swain, S Tyree Robinson and CB Arrion Springs. In the first four games of 2018, two true freshmen earned roles; Jevon Holland and Kahlef Hailassie. Holland stepped into Tyree Robinson’s role and played 126 of 177 defensive snaps in the first three games. Hailassie played 51 downs in the defensive backfield also. Combined the Class of 2018 contributed 8.9% of the defensive snaps available through the first three games.
|Name
|Snaps
|
81
|
69
|
69
|
47
|
28
|
23
|
20
|
20
|
19
|
3
Though no single freshmen has played as many defensive snaps as Holland did last year, as a group the Class of 2019 has had a major role in the Ducks’ success.
Ten of them have played; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mykael Wright, Mase Funa, D.J. James, Keyon Ware-Hudson, Jamal Hill, Brandon Dorlus, Gemon Eaford, Kristian Williams and Sua’ava Poti. As a group they have been involved in 17% of the total available snaps on defense, an amazing feat for a group of true freshmen entering and established program.
They have helped in all three levels of the defense; 151 snaps at defensive line, 89 at linebacker and 139 at defensive back.
As Oregon heads down to Stanford this weekend, they will face a Cardinal team that will be eager to find their winning ways after looking far from the Top 25 team they were thought to be preseason. And lately they have had the Ducks’ number.
But they have not met the 2019 Oregon defense, reinforced by a vaunted recruiting class of freshmen.
Who so far are living up to their hype.