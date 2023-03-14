"I wanted to come out and show it wasn't just a one-time thing, -- it's what I do," Gonzalez said of why he wanted to do position drills Tuesday in front of the scouts.

Gonzalez turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month by clocking a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 41.5-inch vertical jump and 11.1-inch broad jump. That ranked as the seventh-best time among defensive backs and tied for the fifth-best vertical jump and seventh-best broad jump among all combine athletes.

Even if he wasn't taking part in any of the combine testing drills, the projected first-round draft pick ran through field work, showing the coverage range that has him shooting up draft boards.

It was no secret around the Moshofsky Center that cornerback Christian Gonzalez was the main attraction of Oregon’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez's decision not to participate in the testing drills slightly shifted the focus to wide receiver Chase Cota, who wasn’t invited to the combine and needed this showcase before the scouts.

Seizing his opportunity with representatives from 31 NFL teams in attendance, Cota showed out while posting a 4.5 40-yard dash, 37.5” vertical jump and a 10’6” broad jump. Cota also put on a crisp route-running display while catching passes from his former quarterback Bo Nix.

Cota also has the rare advantage of having a family member who has been through this process before as his father Chad was drafted out of Oregon by the Carolina Panthers and had a seven-year NFL career as a safety.

“He’s just the most helpful hand possible and it’s amazing that I have that resource for sure,” Cota said.

Linebacker Noah Sewell is someone who didn’t have the most impressive combine for a prospect who’s consistently shown throughout his career at Oregon that he is meant for the NFL, just as his brother Penei.

Sewell was also a limited participant Tuesday, but he had a strong showing in the three-cone drill (7.28 seconds) -- which he didn't test in at the combine. The drill is meant to showcase lateral quickness and his change of direction was more than evident in his reps.

Edge rusher D.J. Johnson, who ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine, did not run on Tuesday but widened some scouts’ eyes as he violently pushed through the block dummies in the edge-rushing drill.

A lot of teams ask these prospects what they’ll be getting out of them. When Johnson was asked that question by reporters, he said that teams are getting a monster, someone who dominates his box and a player who gets better every time he steps on the field.

Johnson’s 2022-23 film and measurements should prove to NFL scouts that he’s worthy of a selection in the mid-rounds.

Center Alex Forsyth didn’t have the showing he wanted at the NFL combine after injuring his hamstring prior to the start, but he made the most of the offensive line drills Tuesday.

“I think I’m going to rely mostly on the film that I put on in the 2022 season and the interviews,” Forsyth said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been someone that’s been good at running or jumping. But I can play football.”

Fellow offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu measured the largest hands at the pro day (10.5”) and starkly improved his 40-yard dash time — going from 5.23 at the combine to 5.09 on Tuesday.

His bench press strength came into question when he didn’t participate in it at the combine and recorded just 18 reps at the pro day (OL typically press the bar between 25-35 times).

Eugene native and offensive line prospect Ryan Walk had some eye-popping measurements for someone his size (6-foot-2, 292 pounds). His mobility was put on full display when he ran a 5.1 40-yard dash, recorded a 31-inch vertical jump, and a 9-foot broad jump.

“I’d say I hit pretty much every number I wanted to hit,” Walk said. “On the jumps, 31-inch vertical is better than what I was hoping for.”

But his most impressive stat and the stat most pertinent to offensive lineman was the bench press, where he raised the 225 pound-bar 28 times.

Safety Bennett Williams had the second-best vertical jump of the day (34 inches) behind Cota while clocking a 4.66 40, 10.2-inch broad jump and 16 reps on the bench press.

"Obviously, the biggest thing for me was the 40. I think teams definitely wanted to see if I had the speed, I guess. I think I got a decent start and that was good," Williams said. "I feel like there's even still some room to improve in terms of speed. I'm going to keep training and get faster, but that was the biggest thing for me. I think I looked smooth in the drills -- felt like it -- in the DB drills, and I think they wanted to see that too."

Punter Adam Barry showed off his leg in some punt reps where he consistently kicked the ball over 50 yards and was precise in his ball placement, specifically when he got the ball to stay put on the 2-yard line.