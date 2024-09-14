Advertisement

in other news

Flock Talk: The Waiting

Flock Talk: The Waiting

Today in Flock Talk, thoughts on how Great Expectations have tempered a season full of hope - including recruiting.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Beyond the Pond: An inside look at the Oregon State matchup

Beyond the Pond: An inside look at the Oregon State matchup

This week, we caught up with Brenden Slaughter from BeaversEdge for his thoughts ahead of the Oregon State game.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
DSA Analysis: Oregon State Preparation

DSA Analysis: Oregon State Preparation

With the game now just two days away, Duck Sports Authority takes a final, more in-depth look at the OSU game.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
DSA Roundtable: Oregon State

DSA Roundtable: Oregon State

Today we bring you the DSA Roundtable with our special guest picker: former Oregon WR Drew Davis.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Thursday Roundup: This week in Oregon football

Thursday Roundup: This week in Oregon football

We are back with the Thursday Roundup - our recap of the week that was in Oregon football.

 • Scott Reed

in other news

Flock Talk: The Waiting

Flock Talk: The Waiting

Today in Flock Talk, thoughts on how Great Expectations have tempered a season full of hope - including recruiting.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Beyond the Pond: An inside look at the Oregon State matchup

Beyond the Pond: An inside look at the Oregon State matchup

This week, we caught up with Brenden Slaughter from BeaversEdge for his thoughts ahead of the Oregon State game.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
DSA Analysis: Oregon State Preparation

DSA Analysis: Oregon State Preparation

With the game now just two days away, Duck Sports Authority takes a final, more in-depth look at the OSU game.

Premium content
 • Scott Reed
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 14, 2024
Gabriel Reflects on Oregon's Dominant Win Over Oregon State
circle avatar
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Twitter
@DSAFootball
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement