Washington felt the full effect of playing in a raucous Autzen Stadium on Saturday, drawing two false start penalties in the first half.

But it didn't matter. The Huskies' poised veteran quarterback Michael Penix Jr. turned the stage into his showcase, passing for 408 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception, including a 62-yard scoring strike to Taj Davis to tie the game with 3:07 left to play.

Oregon then went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 in the final minutes, despite star quarterback Bo Nix out of the game after getting banged up. Ducks coach Dan Lanning was aggressive all game, but this one failed (as did an earlier onside kick), and Washington happily took the setup for an eventual game-winning 43-yard Peyton Henry field goal with 51 seconds left.

Nix returned for the Ducks' final drive and got the offense to the Huskies' 38, but a subsequent 15-yard completion to Troy Franklin was negated as the receiver stepped out of bounds during his route. Beyond comfortable field goal range, Nix threw a final incomplete pass as the reality sank in for the stunned crowd.

Washington 37, Oregon 34.

The Ducks' eight-game winning streak and College Football Playoff hopes are over, though Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) remains in the contention for a conference championship with only one league loss.

The Ducks, who lost despite piling up 592 yards (while giving up 522), dropped from No. 6 to No. 12 in the AP poll, while Washington moved up nine spots to No. 15 with the big win.

"Certainly not the result we had hoped for," Lanning said. "... This game 100 percent falls on me. Our players gave phenomenal effort, they tried really hard. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times in the first half but were able to move the ball much better in the second half. That being said, we weren't able to get a stop defensively."

The Huskies (8-2, 5-2) decided to give their offense the ball first after winning the coin toss — a decision that worked out well for the best passing team in the nation. Penix drove the unit down with ease despite the palpable rivalry environment in the stadium.

The Huskies had drives similar to their first one all game. Penix would have way too much time in the pocket. He’d find a wide-open receiver. First down. Repeat. The FBS leader in passing yardage completed 26 of 35 passes while finishing with his second-highest yardage output of the season.

Both teams knew what to expect before the game even started. Oregon likes to pound the rock and Washington likes to air it out.

One thing that wasn’t expected was a big stop from both defensive units. The Huskies got theirs when Nix fumbled a snap at the goal line in the second quarter. Oregon got its stop right after, keeping Washington in its own territory off of the turnover.

The two teams were very evenly matched but a missed 54-yard field goal from Camden Lewis at the end of the half meant Lanning’s squad was going to need some points (and surely factored in late in the game when the Ducks were near that same distance in the final seconds and kept the offense on the field).

Like Lanning said, Oregon got its offense going in the second half -- that wasn't the ultimate problem.

The run game set up the Ducks all day, with Bucky Irving rushing 19 times for 143 yards and Noah Whittington carrying it 20 times for 108 yards and a score.

The half started with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Nix to Dont'e Thornton, but still Washington kept on answering.

The high-scoring predictions pre-game began to come to fruition. Nix and Penix began trading shots downfield and five touchdowns were scored in the third quarter alone, with Oregon taking a 31-27 lead. It very much felt like the team with the ball last would end up victorious.

A Jeffrey Bassa interception gave the Ducks the ball at their own 1, and they ran 20 plays but only managed a field goal to make it 34-27.

Nix left the game with an injury on that drive but later returned for Oregon’s last effort to avoid the upset after Penix's touchdown shot to Davis, the Ducks' turnover on downs with Ty Thompson at QB and the Henry go-ahead field goal.

“We felt like Bo wasn’t able to go, but happy to get him evaluated to see where things are actually at,” Lanning said. “He came back and said ‘Coach, I feel like I can go,’ medical staff said he was good, so we went back with him.”

It looks like Nix might pull out some late magic and add to his Heisman Trophy campaign, but the Franklin out-of-bounds call stifled the drive and Nix wasn’t able to get enough arm on his final throw as Oregon’s 23-game home win streak came to an end.