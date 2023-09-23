Seeing this game on the schedule at this point last year would have been thought of as any regular old game. The 10th-ranked Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) have won nine of their last 10 matchups against Colorado, yet this year it felt different.

All of the hype and attention so far during this young college football season has been given to Deion Sanders and his new team, understandably.

The Buffs (3-1, 0-1) won one game last year and came into this season projected to be the worst in the Pac-12.

Three wins later, and now they have been one of the most exciting teams in the country.

That was until they made their way to Eugene with the Ducks earning a lopsided 42-6 victory on Saturday.

Colorado has made games “personal” each week, and many people around the country believed that they could pull off yet another upset. The Ducks had other things in mind.

Oregon collectively had one of the best first halves to a game that it could have possibly hoped for. The usual balanced attack was alive and well as soon as the Ducks received the opening kickoff.

A score on one side, and a 3-and-out on the other. That was quite literally how the first half went. Oregon was only stopped on one first-half drive, due to Bo Nix throwing his first interception of the season.

Shedeur Sanders and the Buff offense were quickly put into an evergrowing hole. Drives that gained any sort of life would be quickly extinguished with an impressive Oregon pass rush. The Ducks had four sacks at half and had still yet to give up a point.

By the fourth quarter, that still hadn’t changed. Ty Thompson came on in relief with just over 12 minutes left to play. With backups starting to trickle in behind him, the game was all but over. A late touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders helped the Buffs escape the shutout, but a win in Autzen stadium never seemed likely.

The Buffs finished the game with 12 penalties and 40 rushing yards as Oregon dominated for the entirety.