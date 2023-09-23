News More News
Game Recap: No. 10 Oregon dominates No. 19 Colorado in 42-6 rout at Autzen

Oregon running back Noah Whittington celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of the Ducks' win over Colorado on Saturday.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of the Ducks' win over Colorado on Saturday. (Scott Kelley | Duck Sports Authority)
Jacob Hamre
Duck Sports Authority staff writer

Seeing this game on the schedule at this point last year would have been thought of as any regular old game. The 10th-ranked Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) have won nine of their last 10 matchups against Colorado, yet this year it felt different.

All of the hype and attention so far during this young college football season has been given to Deion Sanders and his new team, understandably.

The Buffs (3-1, 0-1) won one game last year and came into this season projected to be the worst in the Pac-12.

Three wins later, and now they have been one of the most exciting teams in the country.

That was until they made their way to Eugene with the Ducks earning a lopsided 42-6 victory on Saturday.

Colorado has made games “personal” each week, and many people around the country believed that they could pull off yet another upset. The Ducks had other things in mind.

Oregon collectively had one of the best first halves to a game that it could have possibly hoped for. The usual balanced attack was alive and well as soon as the Ducks received the opening kickoff.

A score on one side, and a 3-and-out on the other. That was quite literally how the first half went. Oregon was only stopped on one first-half drive, due to Bo Nix throwing his first interception of the season.

Shedeur Sanders and the Buff offense were quickly put into an evergrowing hole. Drives that gained any sort of life would be quickly extinguished with an impressive Oregon pass rush. The Ducks had four sacks at half and had still yet to give up a point.

By the fourth quarter, that still hadn’t changed. Ty Thompson came on in relief with just over 12 minutes left to play. With backups starting to trickle in behind him, the game was all but over. A late touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders helped the Buffs escape the shutout, but a win in Autzen stadium never seemed likely.

The Buffs finished the game with 12 penalties and 40 rushing yards as Oregon dominated for the entirety.

Scoring summary

First Quarter:

10:15, Oregon: Noah Whittington 3-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 7-0 Oregon

2:41, Oregon: Bo Nix 1-yard pass to Casey Kelly (Two-point conversion no good), 13-0 Oregon

Second Quarter:

9:39, Oregon: Bo Nix 16-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Two-point conversion good), 21-0 Oregon

2:52, Oregon: Bo Nix 36-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Camden Lewis PAT), 28-0 Oregon

0:12, Oregon: Bo Nix 11-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 35-0 Oregon

Third Quarter:

9:00, Oregon: Jordan James 1-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 42-0 Oregon

Fourth Quarter:

2:51, Colorado: Shedeur Sanders 6-yard pass to Michael Harrison (Alejandro Mata PAT no good), 42-6 Oregon

Turning point of the game

The turning point of the game happened quite early into the contest. The Ducks were up by 13 heading into the second quarter and were trying to bounce back after a Nix interception ended the previous drive. As expected, the Heisman Trophy candidate didn't dwell on the turnover and went back to work. He earned Oregon its third touchdown of the game on a 16-yard pass to Troy Franklin and added a 2-point conversion to make up for a previous failed attempt. The 28-point lead grew to as large as 42 and Colorado had realistically no chance of making a comeback.

Ducks offensive player of the game — QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix wasn’t perfect in Saturday's game. His interception in the second quarter was Oregon’s first turnover of the season. But, it didn’t matter. Even when Nix isn’t perfect, he still produces Heisman-caliber games nearly every week. He finished the win completing 85% of his passes, as well as contributing four touchdowns. He easily could have added more to that total but was sidelined in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach for the Buffs.

Ducks defensive player of the game — DE Jordan Burch

In his fourth game at Oregon, Jordan Burch is really becoming adjusted to his new surroundings. The South Carolina transfer had his best game of the season, picking up two big sacks against the Buffaloes. Oregon’s defense totaled seven on the day with Colorado’s pass-first offense never getting the chance to get into rhythm.

Oregon play of the game

The play of the game for Oregon, on a day where the team scored six touchdowns, surprisingly came on the special teams side. The Ducks were stopped on third down, and for the first time all game, the punting unit came onto the field. Everyone in the stadium thought a punt was coming. With the Ducks holding onto a comfortable, but not secure 13-point lead, Lanning chose to run a fake while in his own territory. The ball was snapped to Casey Rogers who booked it well past the needed 8 yards and kept the Ducks drive alive. The Oregon defensive lineman picked up 18 yards on the play.

Why Oregon won

Oregon won the game simply because it did not let the moment become too big. The Buffs were seeing social media posts about them consistently during their 3-game win streak. Sanders was able to bring in a new team with new talent and a new culture. The Ducks came into the game with no fear and ran the style of football that we’ve become used to seeing from them. The offensive drives were methodical. The run game was as good as always. And finally, the defense had one of its best games yet. Colorado was averaging around 40 points per game prior to the trip to Eugene. The near-shutout victory for Oregon was not only impressive but also should send a message to the rest of the conference

Oregon stats

Passing:

Bo Nix: 28-33, 276 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Ty Thompson: 2-2, 6 yards

Rushing:

Bucky Irving: 10 carries, 89 yards

Jordan James: 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD

Noah Whittington: 8 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD

Ty Thompson: 3 carries, 21 yards

Casey Rogers: 1 carry, 18 yards

Bo Nix: 5 carries, 9 yards, 1 TD

Dante Dowdell: 2 carries, 6 yards

Jayden Limar: 1 carry

Gary Bryant Jr.: 1 carry, -2 yards

Receiving:

Troy Franklin: 8 receptions, 126 yards, 2 TD’s

Traeshon Holden: 4 receptions, 52 yards

Tez Johnson: 4 receptions, 48 yards

Terrance Ferguson: 4 receptions, 14 yards

Bucky Irving: 3 receptions, 19 yards

Gary Bryant Jr.: 2 receptions, 10 yards

Kenyon Sadiq: 2 receptions, 6 yards

Jordan James: 1 reception, 5 yards

Noah Whittington: 1 reception, 1 yard

Casey Kelly: 1 receptions, 1 yard

