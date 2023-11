Well, the key to the game this week was to continue dominating the turnover margin. Tez Johnson’s drop-turned-interception on the first play of the game was instead how things began.

Steve Stephens IV’s interception less than 3 minutes later got things back on track. Casey Rogers followed with a strip sack later in the quarter and when things really started to feel normal again, more turnovers ensued.

A mistimed snap while Johnson was in motion, resulted in a Cal scoop and score. Four total turnovers in just the first quarter alone. Chaos was beginning to ensue, but it didn’t last very long.

After the two turnovers, both of which arguably caused by the weather conditions, the Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) did a 180 in what ended as a 63-19 victory.

The final 5 minutes of the half included a 21-0 Oregon run led by three Bo Nix scores. Two carries and a perfect 50/50 ball to Troy Franklin helped the Ducks take a 35-13 lead with 30 minutes remaining.

"I think we put ourselves in some tough situations at times," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "Didn’t play to our standard of play in the first half, but I thought our guys came back and did a much better job from an execution standpoint in the second half and showed some flashes of what we really could be. I am really proud of some of the younger players in our program who got opportunities in this game to really highlight their talent."

The second half was much more of the same. Oregon continued to outscore a Cal (3-6, 1-5) offense that struggled to finish drives. Johnson made up for his mistake by a large margin by having his best game ever.

“Tez is a guy that battles every single moment he is on the field," Lanning said. "I know that he wants that first play back just like all of us do, but those moments happen in football. When you see adversity hit and see guys go out and respond and react to adversity, I think it’s really important. He certainly wants to be coached hard. He demands the best for himself, and we’ll continue to challenge him and see him grow as a player.

Oregon found the end zone nine times en route to its second-highest-scoring game of the season. Backups began checking in with plenty of time remaining in the fourth, and by the end of it, it would be hard to think that this game was ever close.

“It speaks to what kind of team we are capable of being," Lanning said. "Even though there were some things that were really positive, there are some things we can certainly get better at. We aren’t going to rest on the results. We aren’t a result-oriented team, we are a process-oriented team. I’m going to continue to focus on the process. Did a good job on third down, but doing a better job at third down is preventing third down. There are some things we can really improve on, and we will continue to focus on.”