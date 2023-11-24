In what could be the final rivalry game between these two teams for a while, the hostility and uncivilness that came with it were on full display.

While both teams have had great seasons, Oregon came into this one with more to lose — a trip to the Pac-12 championship game and potentially more at stake.

Even in down years for Oregon State, the Beavers always show up to play when going against their instate rivals and this happened to be a No. 16-ranked foe. Already bowl-eligible and with no chance of making the conference championship, Oregon State really had one true motive: playing spoiler.

Instead, the red-hot No. 6 Ducks controlled the game from the start and played exactly according to their own script. They scored quick, they scored slow, they picked up timely stops and they never let off the gas en route to a 31-7 victory in Autzen Stadium to close the regular season.

Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) gets a rematch Friday in Las Vegas against No. 4 Washington (11-0, 8-0), which won the teams’ regular-season showdown, 36-33, in mid-October.

This marks the eighth 11-win season for the Ducks all-time.

A week after scoring a touchdown on each of its 6 first-half drives at Arizona State, Oregon started strong again Friday night.

On the opening possession, the Ducks took up nearly 9 minutes to march down the field on 15 plays for 88 yards, converting a fourth down and capping it off with a 14-yard Bucky Irving touchdown reception from Bo Nix.

On their second drive, the Ducks for another fourth down conversion and a 16-yard Nix rushing touchdown.

The Ducks led the whole way.

While the offense got off to a hot start, Oregon’s defense flexed its muscles with a fourth down stop at the Oregon 42 on the Beavers’ first drive and a three-and-out on the next.

The Ducks came into this game as one of only two teams nationally ranked inside the top 10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense, and both units were in rhythm early.

Oregon’s only first-half drive without points was due to a Camden Lewis missed field goal. The other three ended in touchdowns including a 5-play 78 yard drive that took 40 seconds right before halftime, ending in a 41-yard scoring connection from Nix to Troy Franklin.

For the Beavers to have a chance to come back in the final 30 minutes, they simply needed to find a way to score. Unfortunately for them, the Ducks bent and didn’t break. Oregon State had a few drives where it was able to get the ball moving in the second half, but only one of those was able to pick up any points.

Oregon has now held seven of its opponents to one touchdown or fewer this year. The win gives Lanning his first rivalry victory as a head coach and sets up the biggest game of his two-year tenure.