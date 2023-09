The final nonconference game of the year is already upon Oregon. With eight Pac-12 teams ranked heading into Week 3, the tests aren’t going to get any easier.

The No. 13 Ducks came into Saturday knowing that there was still a lot to clean up. The opening week demolition of Portland State made it seem that things were going perfectly. A wake-up call in Lubbock last Saturday was surely what Oregon needed ahead of its difficult conference schedule.

Before Colorado comes to Eugene next week, the Ducks had to take care of business to remain undefeated in 2023. Hawaii came to town knowing that a win inside Autzen Stadium was close to impossible.

It sure looked that way on Saturday. Oregon rediscovered the offensive rhythm that fans saw in Week 1 when the Ducks scored a new program high.

It wasn't quite 81 points against Hawaii, but scoring on the first six possessions of the game made for an easy and exciting victory.

While the offense scored relentlessly, the defense became a feared force. The pass-heavy Rainbow Warriors only managed six first downs in the first half and nearly had more rushing yards (40) than passing yards (44).

The second half was more of the same, with the huge halftime lead never diminishing. The Ducks continued scoring, and Hawaii had no answer.

The Rainbow Warriors' only touchdown of the night came with less than 4 minutes left. With freshman Austin Novosad in at quarterback, along with a variety of other underclassmen and backups, the score had nobody worried.

The 55-10 victory puts Oregon at 3-0 heading into conference play. No. 18-ranked Colorado comes to town next week with "Coach Prime" having his team playing at a high level.